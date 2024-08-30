We haven’t done a weekly recap in years possibly, but with so much happening this week, we want to ensure you have a chance to see it all before you take off for the long weekend.
This week we reviewed new devices (Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Galaxy Watch Ultra), Google released a fresh Android 15 QPR1 beta (including builds for select Pixel 9 models), and we even got a potential look at the Pixel 9a. Seriously, a lot went down.
Here’s the stuff you need to catch up on.
- Pixel 9 review
- Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL review
- Galaxy Watch Ultra review
- Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1.1 released for Pixel phones
- Android 15 update might take a bit longer
- Gemini-powered Gmail Q&A feature looks slick
- First potential look at Pixel 9a
Have a fun and safe holiday weekend, folks! <3
