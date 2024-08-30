Droid Life

Weekly Recap: Lots of Pixel Reviews, Pixel 9a Sighting

1
Pixel 9 Pro Review

We haven’t done a weekly recap in years possibly, but with so much happening this week, we want to ensure you have a chance to see it all before you take off for the long weekend.

This week we reviewed new devices (Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Galaxy Watch Ultra), Google released a fresh Android 15 QPR1 beta (including builds for select Pixel 9 models), and we even got a potential look at the Pixel 9a. Seriously, a lot went down.

Here’s the stuff you need to catch up on.

Have a fun and safe holiday weekend, folks! <3

