Mobvoi’s New TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro Lasts a Long Time

Mobvoi announced a new version of its TicWatch Pro 5 line today called TicWatch 5 Pro Enduro. As the name suggests, this watch is about endurance or lasting a long time on a single charge. It’s also being pitched as the ultimate adventure watch and workout companion for those into extreme training, like ultramarathons.

We’ll keep this short and get straight to it because there isn’t much new going on – here’s what you need to know:

Price : $349.99

: $349.99 Specs : This is a similar setup to the original TicWatch Pro 5 in that you get the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip, 628mAh battery, 1.43″ display with the additional ultra-low-power display on top, 50mm case, rotating crown, 2GB RAM/32GB ROM, and Wear OS 3.5.

: This is a similar setup to the original TicWatch Pro 5 in that you get the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip, 628mAh battery, 1.43″ display with the additional ultra-low-power display on top, 50mm case, rotating crown, 2GB RAM/32GB ROM, and Wear OS 3.5. What’s new: Not much, but you do get Sapphire Crystal glass protecting the display, stainless steel case, a Fluororubber 24mm band, and potentially longer battery life. Mobvoi is now rating this one up to 90 hours in smart mode (up from 80 hours). The bezel is slightly redesigned too. And that’s it. That is all that is new.

So we are clear, Wear OS 4 is out and has been on the Pixel Watch and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch line since September/October of last year. It is now May 2024 and Mobvoi is shipping watches on Wear OS 3.5. If you know their poor history when it comes to updating watches, this isn’t a good sign of things to come.

If you want this watch, you can buy it today.

