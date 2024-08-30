I don’t know about y’all, but when I’m in the kitchen, I set a lot of timers. Most of the time I’m using the Nest Hub, but if I’m heading outside and manning the Blackstone or barbecuing something on the Weber, I’ll set the timers on my phone. News of a new Timer Starter widget for the Clocks app from Google has me pumped.

Thanks to Mishaal Rahman, we have a look at what this new widget will look like (pictured above in the header). It’s a basic widget, with a few default options available for 1 minute, 5 minutes, and 10 minutes. But don’t worry, Rahman says that if you manually set a timer for a different time, the widget will show that as an option in the future.

This is going to be so handy when I throw a warm beer/soda in the freezer for 20 minutes to get it chilled. No more exploding cans because I forgot.

Be on the look out for this to be available on your phone soon.

// reddit