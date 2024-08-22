Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro Added to Android 15 Beta

Pre-orders of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL should be arriving on doorsteps today. If you ended up buying one, I’m here to tell you that you can immediately take that Pixel 9 series phone out of the box, walk through setup, and then join the Android 15 Beta program.

In a brief note on the Android 15 release notes page, Google says that as of August 22, all of the new Pixel 9 models have been added to the beta. They’ve posted both factory image and OTA files, for those looking to get started.

As of this moment, I’m not seeing my Pixel 9 review units listed as eligible in the Android Beta Program page. However, that could change before the day ends. I’ll update this post if that does indeed change.

For now, Pixel 9 owners can sideload OTA or factory image files to get on Android 15 Beta 4.2. It is the same AP31.240617.015 build that was released on August 13 for the rest of the still-supported Pixel line-up.

On a related note, there’s a chance that we get an even newer Android 15 build at any moment. Google told us that Android 15 QPR1 is on the way. UPDATE: It’s available now!

// Google