Android 15 Beta 4.2 Released for Pixel Devices

Google just released an updated beta for Pixel phone users, labeled as Android 15 Beta 4.2.
The Android team lists this as a minor update, filled with a few bug fixes that address the camera, delayed wake times, and more. A couple things that caught our attention are a fix for low frame rates when filming, as well as a fix for a UI flicker. See full details below.
Release Notes
Release date: August 13, 2024
Build: AP31.240617.015
Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)
Security patch level: August 2024
Google Play services: 24.23.35
Below is the complete changelog for the update.
What’s Inside Android 15 Beta 4.2
This minor update to Android 15 Beta 4 includes the following fixes:
- Fixed an issue where some devices were delayed in waking up.
- Fixed an issue where a gray transparent bar was appearing when using the camera.
- Fixed a camera issue that was causing low frame rates.
- Fixed a camera issue that was causing a crash when changing zoom values.
- Fixed an issue with camera saturation.
- Fixed an issue that was causing the UI to flicker.
- Fixed an issue that was causing the YouTube app to crash.
Go snag that update, beta users.
