Android 15 Beta 4.2 Released for Pixel Devices

Google just released an updated beta for Pixel phone users, labeled as Android 15 Beta 4.2.

The Android team lists this as a minor update, filled with a few bug fixes that address the camera, delayed wake times, and more. A couple things that caught our attention are a fix for low frame rates when filming, as well as a fix for a UI flicker. See full details below.

Release Notes

Release date: August 13, 2024

Build: AP31.240617.015

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: August 2024

Google Play services: 24.23.35

Below is the complete changelog for the update.

What’s Inside Android 15 Beta 4.2

This minor update to Android 15 Beta 4 includes the following fixes:

Fixed an issue where some devices were delayed in waking up.

Fixed an issue where a gray transparent bar was appearing when using the camera.

Fixed a camera issue that was causing low frame rates.

Fixed a camera issue that was causing a crash when changing zoom values.

Fixed an issue with camera saturation.

Fixed an issue that was causing the UI to flicker.

Fixed an issue that was causing the YouTube app to crash.

Go snag that update, beta users.

// Android Developers