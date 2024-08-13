We officially have seven new devices from Google this morning, all now up for pre-order. The question is, which ones are you going to buy?

For Google fans, this was a big day. We have four new Pixel phones, two new Pixel watches (same watch, two sizes), plus a new set of Pixel earbuds. There’s the new and improved Pixel 9 Pro Fold foldable, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, Pixel Watch 3 (41mm and 45mm), plus the Pixel Buds 2 Pro.

Speaking to Kellen, who was on hand at Google’s launch event today, he said this about the Pixel 9 Pro’s hardware quality. “This phone feels insane in the hand. This is the nicest hardware from Google by miles.” He seems excited about the new lineup.

Let us know which Pixel devices you’ll be snagging. Curious what I got? That’d be the Pixel 9 Pro in Porcelain and a matching Pixel Watch 3 in the new 45mm option.

What New Pixel Devices are You Buying? Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel Watch 3 (41mm)

Pixel Watch 3 (45mm)

Pixel Buds 2 Pro View Results