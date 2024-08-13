The Pixel 9 Pro Fold looks like a proper upgrade over the original Pixel Fold, mostly because it brings a greatly improved design that no longer looks like beta-product-level foldable. Google gave it top tier Pixel 9 Pro specs too, at least in all places non named camera.

For those impressed by the new foldable from Google and who might want to purchase one at the best possible deal, we’ve got some suggestions. This could get you $350 in your pocket and also a discount up to $760. And that would be helpful, since the Pixel 9 Pro Fold starts at $1,799.

$350 credits for Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Like the other Pixel 9 Pro devices, Google and its retail partners are handing you money if you buy this new foldable. As of today with pre-orders live, everyone will give you $350 to spend if you buy a Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Google will give you $350 to spend at the Google Store, Best Buy will give you a $350 gift certificate to spend on anything they sell, and Amazon is handing you $350 to spend throughout their site.

$350! That could get you a Pixel Watch 3, some Pixel Buds Pro 2 and cases, or whatever knockoff goodness that Amazon sells on the cheap and then some.

$760 in trades: Alright, so the way you can actually save money by buying a Pixel 9 Pro Fold is going to be by trading in your current phone. The Google Store has the best values at launch, with an original Pixel Fold fetching $760. That’s not an instant discount today, but it will come back to you further down the road, still saving you lots and lots of money. The Pixel 8 Pro is worth $699 too, and then the values drop from there depending on device. Google really cranked values today, so be sure to check your phone.

Recapping, you get $350 in credit or gift cards just for buying a Pixel 9 Pro Fold, plus you can save some cash if you trade-in a device through Google. You might want to hurry as the Google Store is already selling out of initial stock.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold Links: