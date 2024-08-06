As another month hits, your Pixel devices have an update waiting. The August Google Pixel update is ready for your still-supported Pixel phone, tablet, foldable, or smartwatch. Since it’s only August and not time for a quarterly (QPR) release (like this one), this should hit as a minor bug fixer. There’s always a chance that Android 15 shows up in stable form later this month, but for now, we’re being treated to this monthly Android security patch.

As for which devices are getting the August update, it’s the same list that we had for the previous month, which means the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. The Pixel 5a may be receiving its final update, although Google often surpasses their own timeline with follow-up bug fixers that are the true final builds.

Below are the August Pixel builds to be on the lookout for.

Global

Pixel 5a (5G): AP2A.240805.005

Pixel 6: AP2A.240805.005.F1

Pixel 6 Pro: AP2A.240805.005.F1

Pixel 6a: AP2A.240805.005.F1

Pixel 7: AP2A.240805.005

Pixel 7 Pro: AP2A.240805.005

Pixel 7a: AP2A.240805.005

Pixel Tablet: AP2A.240805.005

Pixel Fold: AP2A.240805.005

Pixel 8: AP2A.240805.005

Pixel 8 Pro: AP2A.240805.005

Pixel 8a: AP2A.240805.005.A1

Telus

Pixel 8: AP2A.240805.005.D1

Pixel 8 Pro: AP2A.240805.005,D1

Pixel 8a: AP2A.240805.005.E1

NOTE: Google fixed 4 bugs in this update – full list here.

Google (and its carrier partners like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) will begin pushing these updates over-the-air shortly (Settings>System>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will soon find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: