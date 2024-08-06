As a part of the August Pixel update, which by all means is pretty minor before we see Android 15, Google provided a list of bugs it took care of. In the latest build for still-supported Pixel devices, Google took aim at boot looping issues, brightness flickering, and general improvements in display performance.

You can see the short list below and the 4 items Google wanted to make sure Pixel owners were aware of. They specifically fixed a screen brightness flickering bug “under certain conditions” that was plaguing the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8, plus the Pixel 8 should see general display improvements and stability. They also fixed a boot looping bug in the Pixel 6 series, while making sure all Pixel devices can switch between users who may or may not have screen locks.

Again, the full list is below.

Display & Graphics Fix for issue with screen brightness flickering under certain conditions *[3]

General improvements for display performance and stability in certain conditions *[4] System Fix for issue occasionally causing devices to be in a reboot loop after factory reset in certain conditions *[2] User Interface Fix for stability issues when switching from a user without a screen lock, to a user with a screen lock under certain conditions *[1] *[1] Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet

*[2] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a

*[3] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8

*[4] Pixel 8

The update should begin rolling out today and continue on over the next week.

// Google