As a part of the August Pixel update, which by all means is pretty minor before we see Android 15, Google provided a list of bugs it took care of. In the latest build for still-supported Pixel devices, Google took aim at boot looping issues, brightness flickering, and general improvements in display performance.
You can see the short list below and the 4 items Google wanted to make sure Pixel owners were aware of. They specifically fixed a screen brightness flickering bug “under certain conditions” that was plaguing the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8, plus the Pixel 8 should see general display improvements and stability. They also fixed a boot looping bug in the Pixel 6 series, while making sure all Pixel devices can switch between users who may or may not have screen locks.
Again, the full list is below.
Display & Graphics
- Fix for issue with screen brightness flickering under certain conditions *[3]
- General improvements for display performance and stability in certain conditions *[4]
System
- Fix for issue occasionally causing devices to be in a reboot loop after factory reset in certain conditions *[2]
User Interface
- Fix for stability issues when switching from a user without a screen lock, to a user with a screen lock under certain conditions *[1]
*[1] Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet
*[2] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a
*[3] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8
*[4] Pixel 8
The update should begin rolling out today and continue on over the next week.
