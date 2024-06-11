The June Pixel update is here after months of testing in the form of Android 14 QPR3 beta. That build has gone stable, will rollout to still-supported Pixel devices starting from today, and happens to arrive as the June Pixel Feature Drop as well. This is the big June update we’ve been preparing for.

We have an entire write-up on the June Pixel Feature Drop features (here), where we discuss Gemini Nano on more devices, Display Port out, easy phone lookups, improved HDR+, and more. It’s a major update you’ll want to grab as soon as possible to start playing with. It also includes a lengthy list of bug fixes (full list here) that will attempt to further stabilize your Pixel device.

As for which devices are getting this month’s update, it’s the same list that we had for the QPR3 beta, which means the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet.

Here are the first round of build numbers:

Pixel 5a (5G): AP2A.240605.024

Pixel 6: AP2A.240605.024

Pixel 6 Pro: AP2A.240605.024

Pixel 6a: AP2A.240605.024

Pixel 7: AP2A.240605.024

Pixel 7 Pro: AP2A.240605.024

Pixel 7a: AP2A.240605.024

Pixel Tablet: AP2A.240605.024

Pixel Fold: AP2A.240605.024

Pixel 8: AP2A.240605.024

Pixel 8 Pro: AP2A.240605.024

Pixel 8a: AP2A.240605.024

Google will begin pushing these updates over-the-air at the schedule mentioned above (Settings>System>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will soon find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: