New Nest Learning Thermostat Leaks and Looks Incredible

At the Made by Google event that takes place on August 13, we know the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro series phones will be there – those have leaked plenty. We also expect a Pixel Watch 3 in two sizes, as well as new Pixel Buds Pro 2. But what about the Nest side of Google’s hardware division? It sure looks like a Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) and a new Nest Temperature Sensor are on the way.

Leaked over the weekend by @MysteryLupin, we’re getting our first look at the new Nest Thermostat (4th Gen) and it appears to have pretty major improvements.

First, the design is changed dramatically, with a high-res borderless display that makes for some really cool effects when temperatures are changing or set. It could also show more information, like the current weather outside, animations included. Take a look at the image below to see the new display showing a lightning and rain storm.

In this next set of images that show the new Nest Thermostat 4 heating and cooling, you get a look at how the whole borderless display can light up and present info in fun new ways. Leaked materials suggest this is a “customizable home screen” too, which could mean your own imagery, options to show weather, that sort of thing.

As for what else is new, the specs say it’ll have Dynamic Farsight, but we don’t get any other details. We know this thermostat has radar (like the previous Nest Thermostat), so that could simply mean better detection of you when entering a room or hanging out within it. The fact that Google is calling this out as a new feature likely means more than we are predicting here, though.

The rest of the specs say we’ll get “Adaptive eco” and “Smart ventilation” features, as well as “Natural heating and cooling.” Of course, everything is controlled through the Google Home app, not the old and retired Nest app.

And finally, the new Nest Thermostat (4th Gen) will be easy-enough to install, with Google suggesting you should be able to do it yourself in most homes. They are also giving us an updated Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd Gen) with it. These used to be a sold-separately accessory, so that’s lovely to see. The image below almost makes it look like the new sensor can be moved around to help you get your preferred temperature as you change rooms throughout a day. That’s super cool.

I know we all love phones here, but this new Nest Thermostat looks pretty great, right?