Earlier this week, we got our first look at the upcoming Pixel Buds Pro 2, which apparently opened the floodgates. This morning, fresh renders for Google’s new earbuds hit the web, detailing what looks to be an integrated wing design. Based on feedback we saw on the last leak, this development is sure to please quite a few people.

Not only is that baby wing spotted and assumed to help the earbuds fit snuggly in your ears, but all expected color options are also previewed. Pixel Buds Pro 2 will apparently come in Charcoal, Porcelain, Aloe, and pink (Peony?). We’re still awaiting confirmation on what the pink color will be called.

While having images is fine and dandy, we’re still awaiting specs on how these new buds compare to the previous generation. We don’t have any of that information yet, so all we can do is remain patient and twiddle our thumbs until August 13.

Personally, I don’t quite get the wing hype. I think the Pixel Buds Pro are plenty comfy, so hopefully this new design is just as, if not nicer in the ear. What do you all think?

