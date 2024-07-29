Galaxy owners may be thinking to themselves, where’s my One UI 7 beta, built on Android 15? Well, there’s a bit of disappointing news to share, folks.

According to sources of SamMobile, the One UI 7 beta may be delayed and there’s no specifics on when it might come. It was originally thought that Samsung would release beta details for One UI 7 this week (today, specifically), but that appears to no longer be the case.

There’s no word on why the delay occurred, but what we think we know is that once Samsung does open the beta, owners of the Galaxy S24 lineup will be first to access it. Followed then by the latest foldables.

Below is a reported mockup of what all to expect in One UI 7. We can see there’s potential for a vertical app drawer (we’ll believe it when we see it), a new battery icon shape, redesigned app icons, plus a whole bunch more. It’s shaping up to be a solid upgrade for Galaxy phones.

We’ll keep you posted.

Reported One UI 7 Highlights

