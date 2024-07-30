Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Designed to Bring 5G to Billions More

Qualcomm announced this week the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, designed specifically to bring 5G connectivity to billions more across the globe.

Last year in June, Qualcomm detailed the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 built on a 4nm platform. 4s Gen 2 sports the same, as well as dual band navIC for better position accuracy, AI-enhanced audio, and WiFi 5 support.

Key Specs

5G Modem-RF System with 1Gbps peak speeds

7x faster compared to Cat4 LTE peak speeds

Dual-freq GPS with NavIC L1+L5 for improved location accuracy

Upgraded UFS 3.1 memory offers faster data processing

Support for FHD+ displays at 90 FPS

4nm process node delivers enhanced power savings

Quick Charge 4+ powers up to 50% battery life in 15 minutes

Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 is for less expensive devices, with Qualcomm saying that key partners, such as Xiaomi and similar OEMs, will help bring 5G connectivity to potentially billions of devices. Qualcomm also says that, “The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Mobile Platform is a significant leap forward in making 5G technology more accessible, so more people can navigate the world at 5G speeds.”

For more information, following the links below.

// Qualcomm [2]