Nothing Phone (2a) is About to Come in a Plus Size

Nothing has a newish phone to announce at the end of the month. The London-based company says a Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is on the way.

They didn’t offer any other details, only that the plan is to show it off on July 31 at 5AM ET (2AM PT). They also referred to it by saying an “extraordinary new smartphone is coming.”

What do we know about the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus? Nothing, really. The “Plus” part of the name suggests a bigger version of the previous version of the Nothing Phone (2a), which was Nothing’s budget phone from earlier in the year. It didn’t really launch in the US, and we have seen no indication that this version will either, so proceed with whatever level of interest you want.

The Nothing Phone (2a) was only available here as a part of their “Developer Program.” That’s their way of shipping a phone here that doesn’t work properly on US wireless networks and really should deter everyone from buying it. I’m not even sure developers would have much fun with it.

So anyways, July 31 will be the date we see the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus. Any bets on it coming here?