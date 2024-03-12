Nothing Phone 2a Now Available in the US, Sort of

The Nothing Phone 2a is now available for those in the US who want to be a part of the company’s “Developer Program.” I’m not really sure what it means to be a part of that program, but it seems like a way for Nothing to ship a phone here without fully supporting the proper networks it should support. It’s weird, but you can buy one.

At $349, you are looking at a decently spec’d phone. We have full specs here, but the basics are that it comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, as well as a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, 6.7″ 120Hz display, and dual 50MP rear cameras. It’s actually got a lot going for it at the price, but again, it probably won’t work that well here on US carriers. Apparently developers like phones that barely work or something.

Curious why I keep poking at its lack of US carrier support? On Nothing’s FAQ for the device, they say specifically that “there are some limitations with carriers in the US” and that they “can’t guarantee full functionality and compatibility with cell carriers.” They then list band support, and yeah, there are some critical bands missing, including all of Verizon’s 5G.

So what would you do with the Nothing Phone 2a in the US if you can’t connect to US networks? Develop, baby, just develop.

Orders are shipping right away from today and should take 5-7 days to arrive.

