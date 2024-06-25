Samsung has made its Unpacked event official for July 10. Set to take place in Paris, we expect Samsung to introduce a ton of new products, ranging from new foldable phones to an assortment of wearables.

For specifics, we’re looking at Samsung to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Z Fold 6, Galaxy Watch 7, Watch 7 Ultra, Galaxy Ring, and maybe some new Galaxy Buds. There may even be a third Galaxy Watch option, something for Samsung to sell between the standard Watch 7 and rumored $700 Watch 7 Ultra.

Here’s what Samsung says in their email.

At that time, Samsung will invite the world to discover the next generation of Galaxy AI and the ever-expanding Galaxy ecosystem at Unpacked next month in Paris, France – where historic and iconic culture meet to inspire all those who visit, creating the ultimate backdrop for the rollout of Samsung’s latest innovations.

Unpacked will start at 9am Eastern on July 10. Mark your calendars!

Also, don’t forget to reserve a Galaxy Z Fold 6 and save $50.