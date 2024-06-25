Google announced this week that it is now beginning the process of rolling Gemini out to Workspace Gmail users on both the web and mobile. You’ll need a Gemini Business or Education add-on, or Google One AI premium subscription to utilize it.

Once enabled, the Gemini 1.5 Pro model becomes integrated into Gmail, in addition to other Google apps for better functionality. Gemini will provide “proactive prompts” to help you get started, but users can also ask freeform questions about things related to their email inbox. For a summary of capabilities, look below.

What Can Gemini Do in Gmail?

Summarize an email thread

Suggest responses to an email thread

Get help drafting an email

Ask questions and find specific information from emails within your inbox or from your Google Drive files

As for that last bullet, it can make Gemini a strong tool for heavy emailers. Google provides a situation to get a better understanding of how it works.

Thanks to its connection to apps like Google Docs, Sheets, Slides and Drive, “let’s say you’re planning a company offsite and get an email from a team member asking for the hotel information so they can book a room. Now you can ask Gemini to look it up from a Google Doc that contains all the offsite details, using a simple ‘what is the hotel name and sales manager email listed in @Company Offsite 2024.’ Then you can easily insert this into your reply to get your team member the help they need.”

The service starts at $20/month, so for anyone who does sign up and use it, make sure to use that AI to its full potential.

