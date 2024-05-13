It’s Google I/O week, but it’s hard to focus on the now when we’re too busy thinking about what’s to come. Later this year, Google will introduce the Pixel 9 lineup and the wait for that to happen has become increasingly difficult with various leaks. This week, it’s actual photos of what appears to be the entire Pixel 9 lineup.

Courtesy of Rozetked, we’re getting eyes on the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Additionally, they put the devices next to already released devices, allowing us to wrap our minds around the expected dimensions of these devices. That’s incredibly helpful.

Pixel 9 Pro vs. Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 8 vs. Pixel 7

In the above photo, we have the Pixel 9 Pro sitting next to the Pixel 9, Pixel 8, and Pixel 7. All phones are relatively similar in size, though, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro certainly embrace that rounded lifestyle. We can also see that the Pixel 9 Pro sports that matte black backside, while the Pixel 9 is a more glossy glass look.

From the Side

In this photo, we have the iPhone 15 Pro (likely the Max) going up side-by-side with one of the Pixel 9 Pro models. The site doesn’t clearly state if this is the Pro or Pro Max/XL, but the photo shows it’s a very thin phone, while that camera housing sticks out plenty from the backside. Their other photos use the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Pixel 9 Pro XL, so we can probably assume the same here.

Specs

We’re also learning a lot about the lineup’s spec sheet. For example, we have display sizes, information on the thermometer sensors, as well the processor and amount of RAM. You can view the display sizes below, but each is detailed to be an AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. For the processor, it appears each model comes with the Tensor G4 (no surprise there), with a minimum of 12GB being shown. RAM maxes at 16GB. For those needed temperature readings, it looks like the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL will have the required sensor, while the Pixel 9 does not.

Display Sizes

Pixel 9 : 6.24″

: 6.24″ Pixel 9 Pro : 6.34″

: 6.34″ Pixel 9 Pro XL: 6.73″

It’s Google I/O week, so if Google wants to tease these devices, we’d be more than happy with that.

// Rozetked