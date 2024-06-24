Pixel owners are abuzz this morning, with word spreading quickly that the June patch via the OTA method is finally hitting more devices. We have confirmed updates on multiple models and carriers, ranging from the Pixel 7 to the Pixel 8 Pro and from carriers like Google Fi to T-Mobile.

The build is listed as the same global build we’ve been seeing, AP2A.240605.024. Whether the OTA teams from these carriers were on vacation or something we’re unsure, but as of this morning, it’s looking like the majority of Pixel owners should now have access to the update.

This is a good update, too. It has plenty of bug fixes, but more importantly, it has the June Feature Drop. It’s tough when people have to wait an extended period for stuff like this, especially when they own a Pixel device. But regardless, it’s now here.

Considering we always manually update our devices for the sake of having it immediately, it’s always interesting to see how far behind the OTA can be versus the actual file release day. Should you ever choose to sideload these updates, the task is extremely easy. We have instructions here.

