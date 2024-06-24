Spotify is introducing a cheaper Basic plan, having it priced at a single dollar under the standard Premium Individual plan. For $10.99/mo, Spotify is removing the 15 hours of audiobook listening, which is now available starting with the $11.99/mo premium option.

Premium Individual will still offer all of the same existing perks, as well as the 15 hours of audiobook listening per month. For those who are looking to have a more audiobook-centered experience, there’s now also the Audiobooks Access plan that costs $9.99/month. It comes with 15 hours of audiobook listening time as well as access to Spotify’s ad-supported music listening experience.

Spotify Plan Breakdown

Premium Individual

Enjoy offline and ad-free music listening anytime, anywhere with unlimited skips.

Your plan gives you 15 hours of audiobook listening time per month from our subscriber catalog of over 250,000 titles. $11.99/month.

Basic

Enjoy the music streaming benefits of your Premium plan without the monthly audiobook listening time. Starting at $10.99/month for eligible users.

Premium Duo

Our plan for two people living together.

Two people get all the benefits of Premium–offline and ad-free music listening–for less than two full-price Premium Individual accounts.

Duo plan managers have access to 15 hours of audiobook listening time per month from our subscriber catalog of over 250,000 titles. $16.99/month.

Premium Family

Our plan for up to 6 family members who live in the same household.

Each plan member gets the benefits of Premium, with separate accounts so recommendations are personalized to each user’s listening taste.

Family plan managers have access to 15 hours of audiobook listening time per month from our subscriber catalog of over 250,000 titles. $19.99/month.

Audiobooks Access

Get 15 hours of audiobook listening time from our audiobooks subscriber catalog each month. Your music listening experience will be on our free, ad-supported service. $9.99/month.

I’m not here to tell you what seems like a bad deal to me personally, but all I know is that Spotify, while a very good service, hasn’t felt worth it to me in quite some time. The price has only gone up and up, meanwhile, I feel like as the user I’ve received less and less in return. I’ll stick with the YouTube Premium/Music bundle, thank you.

