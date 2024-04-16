The story of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro took a wild twist at the end of March when a new report and set of renders suggested that Google would expand the Pixel 9 line-up to include three devices: a Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. This week, another new report now claims that we can add a 4th device, one that will fold.

The new report from leaker Kamila Wojciechowska takes all that we thought about the Pixel Fold 2 and throws it under a new name of “Pixel 9 Pro Fold.” Yes, it’s an absurd name and one we hope doesn’t stick, but in the end it makes some sense that Google could bring the Fold series into its regular naming scheme. Or does it?

Here’s what we know about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

According to this new info, we believe we’ll see a Pixel 9 (“tokay”), Pixel 9 Pro (“caiman”), Pixel 9 Pro XL (“komodo”), and Pixel 9 Pro Fold (“comet”). The name Pixel 9 Pro Fold is apparently a recent change from Google, as they apparently used to refer to the device as the Pixel Fold 2, which we were doing up until today.

And well, this report is short because that’s all we know. Time to speculate on what this means!

You may recall with the original Pixel Fold from last year that Google launched it via teaser at Google I/O, only to then ship it a couple of months later in limited quantities. It featured an aging chipset, a rough design, and was then quickly forgotten about within weeks as the Pixel 8 Pro launched with an upgraded chipset, 7 years of updates, and all of the AI.

With this next Pixel Fold (or Pixel 9 Pro Fold), we believe the device will match the Pixel 9 series with a next-gen Tensor G4, so that should also mean a similar level of support if not identical. By matching the Pixel 9 Pro series in specs and name, that could mean a true flagship Fold without corners cut and a real option for those looking for more screens in a single device at the level of Google’s other best phones. The original Pixel Fold never came off that way, at least to me, as it looked more prototype and released so oddly.

But do we need four different Pixel 9 devices? We often say that we love choices, but can there be too many choices? Imagine an October Pixel event where we get a Pixel 9, two Pixel 9 Pro devices, and a Pixel 9 Fold at the same time – wild, right? Let’s see it, Google.

// Android Authority