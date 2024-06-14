How Do These Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specs Sound?

It certainly feels like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is just around the corner, even if Samsung hasn’t publicly announced the date for its next Unpacked event. The leaks are starting to crank, with pricing leaked earlier in the week, and now some specs. That’s right, we have a purported list of Galaxy Z Fold 6 specs to talk through.

The folks at Smartprix obtained screenshots of what appears to be a Samsung device page that has revealed the specs. I’m guessing that one of the many Samsung country-specific sites slipped up and they caught it. Here’s what we know, thanks to that slippage.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 specs are familiar: You’ll notice in a minute, but the specs here are almost identical to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. That doesn’t surprise me that much, as Samsung has largely been rumored to release a Fold 6 that showcases an updated design over a complete internal overhaul. I’m not sure there is much they can change internally anyway, outside of the camera system, which they apparently aren’t touching.

If this list is legit, then we’re looking at displays that haven’t changed, RAM and storage options that are the same, the Fold 5’s camera system, and an identical battery. The biggest change is in the processor, which has been upgraded to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, because of course it has been.

Main Display: 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, 2160 x 1856 pixels

7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, 2160 x 1856 pixels Cover Display: 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, 2376 x 968 pixels

6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, 2376 x 968 pixels Processor: Octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, up to 3.39GHz

Octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, up to 3.39GHz RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X

12GB LPDDR5X Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

256GB, 512GB, 1TB Primary Camera: 50MP, f/1.8, OIS

50MP, f/1.8, OIS Ultra-Wide Camera: 12MP, f/2.2, 120-degree field of view

12MP, f/2.2, 120-degree field of view Telephoto Camera: 10MP, f/2.4, OIS, 3x optical zoom, up to 30x digital zoom

10MP, f/2.4, OIS, 3x optical zoom, up to 30x digital zoom Under-Display Camera: 4MP, f/1.8

4MP, f/1.8 Selfie Camera: 10MP, f/2.2

10MP, f/2.2 Battery: 4400mAh

4400mAh Size (Unfolded): 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm

153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm Size (Folded): 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm

153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm Weight: 239g

At a rumored $1,899, are we seeing enough difference to warrant a $100 price increase? I don’t think so, but we live in a time of corporations needing to pad executive pay and bonuses by taking advantage of you and I. So yeah, a price increase makes sense when you look at it that way.