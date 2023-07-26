Samsung’s new foldables are now official, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. Both devices are now up for pre-order on Samsung’s website, with general availability set to begin August 11.

Priced starting at $999, one of Galaxy Z Flip 5’s major improvements is its enlarged cover display, now called Flex Window. It measures in at 3.4-inches, up from the Z Flip 4’s 1.9-inch cover. With this larger size, you can actually plan to do things while the device is closed, such as view weather and calendar widgets, access certain apps, and plenty else. We had a chance to use it recently and it’s quite nice.

For other specs, the Z Flip 5 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, 3,700mAh battery (25W wired charging), dual backside cameras (12MP ultra wide + 12MP wide angle), IPX8 rating, and Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 on top.

Another change users will certainly enjoy is the new and improved Flex Hinge system, which is also found on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. With this hinge, both devices can close fully with no gap near the hinge. This is a first for Samsung, and after having seen them and used them in person, it’s beautiful. With its enlarged cover screen, improved hinge system and unchanged price, this flip phone should certainly get a few folks excited.

Onto the larger Galaxy Z Fold 5, its specs include a main 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate, 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display (also 120Hz), Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 12GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, 4,400mAh battery (25W wired charging), triple rear camera setup (12MP ultra wide + 50MP wide angle + 10MP telephoto), IPX8 rating, and Android 13 with the same One UI 5.1.1 on top.

Beyond the various hardware and spec improvements, Samsung has also baked in some new software goodies. Users will find an improved Taskbar that allows owners to quickly switch between frequently used apps, an enhanced two-handed drag and drop, as well as hidden pop-up, which lets users watch videos in full screen and chat with friends in a floating pop-up on the side of the screen. Samsung also has a new and improved S Pen Fold Edition for this year’s Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Pricing, Availability

Both Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 are now up for pre-order through Samsung and all major US carriers and retailers. Z Flip 5 starts at $999 and Z Fold 5 starts at $1799. Same as last year. For those who pre-order and have a trade-in device, you can get up $900 off the Z Flip 5 with eligible trade-in and up to $1000 off of the Z Fold 5. Should you decide to pre-order, Samsung is also upgrading devices to the next level of internal storage for free.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available in Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender, as well as Samsung.com exclusive colors: Blue, Gray, Green, and Yellow. Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream, along with two Samsung.com exclusive colors: Blue and Gray.

Pre-Order

Specs