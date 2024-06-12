Reported pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has hit the web and potential buyers probably won’t be too happy.

According to a report posted by Smartprix, Samsung’s upcoming foldable will start at a hefty $1899 for the 256GB model, going all the way up to $2259 for 1TB. For those who keep track, that’s a price bump of $100 year-over-year, which is significant. When we’re talking about a starting price of nearly $2K, we have to hope that Samsung is adding in $100 of value somewhere, but we won’t know for certain until the device is made official.

Based on the renders we have seen, we should expect quite the hardware upgrade this year, plus the addition of all of the Galaxy AI goodies. From what we can tell, Samsung has put in a lot of work into the hinge, making it much more compact, thus limiting that space between the display when folded. Honestly, every look we’ve had of the device has made us more excited for it.

Colors have also been mentioned, with the launch options said to be Navy, Silver Shadow, and Pink.

A price increase solidifies our belief that the best time to buy a Samsung phone is the pre-order period. That’s when you’ll save the most money. Samsung may have free storage upgrades, promotional trade-in values, along with instant discounts. If the Z Fold 6 is on your shopping list, you’ll want to be ready some time around July 10.

