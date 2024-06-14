The Pixel 8 Pro isn’t yet a full year old, but that hasn’t stopped Google from running endless discounts on it. For most of June, the top phone from Google can be had with a discount of $250 off. This certainly won’t be the last of these types of deals before the Pixel 9 gets here later this year, it’s just the most recent.

At $250 off, this current best Pixel 8 Pro deal drops the phone to a starting price of $749. That price gets you 128GB storage and any of the Pixel 8 Pro colors, including the refreshing new Mint shade. There’s still Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain too, but come on, who isn’t going for Mint?

Need more than 128GB storage? Google and its retail partners have you covered there. The 256GB models have dropped from $1,059 to $809, plus the 512GB models are down from $1,179 to $929. If you are hoping to grab a Pixel 8 Pro and soak in years and years of updates with it by your side, I’d recommend jumping into more storage – those prices are just too good.

Again, Google runs these deals all of the time, so don’t feel pressure here. That said, if you were on the hunt for a new phone that is, well, awesome, this isn’t a bad time. Here’s our Pixel 8 Pro review in case you need a refresher.

Pixel 8 Pro Links: Amazon | Best Buy | Google