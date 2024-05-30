Samsung is continuing its trend to move away from the overly round hardware design aesthetic. We saw it with the Galaxy S23 Ultra into the Galaxy S24 Ultra and now it appears that we’re going to see it on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 into the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The image above is the first supposed real look we’ve had of the device. Before this, we have seen only 3rd-party renders. Thankfully, the Z Fold 6 photo is alongside a separate photo of the Z Fold 5, allowing us to see the major difference in design from the frontside.

We can see that the Z Fold 6 is much more squared off, especially at the hinge compared to last year’s model. The bezels, while still noticeable, are certainly a bit smaller. The overall size of the hinge has also seemed to go down considerably, making the device appear much more compact. In fact, I’d argue that the hinge becomes hardly noticeable with this improved design. For those who carry this device in a front pocket instead of a purse, satchel or crossbody bag, this is welcomed news.

We’re expecting this device to be detailed in full in Paris this July ahead of the Olympics, alongside the Z Flip 6, Galaxy Ring, and lineup of new Galaxy Watch 7 models. It’s going to be a most excellent 2H for Samsung fans.

Thoughts on this device and Samsung’s new squared design?

// @UniverseIce