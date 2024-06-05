A marketing render reported to be from Samsung Kazakhstan has made its way online, showing off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 ahead of their official unveiling. We’re expecting Samsung to detail these devices in full next month, but until then, we’ll take all of the images we can get.

The below image looks very much like what we have seen from other renders and even a supposed photo of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Samsung appears to be taking a sharp approach to this device’s corners, which Samsung fans seem to either love or hate.

One thing we’re seeing that should excite everyone are these hinge sizes. Samsung has apparently reduced their size greatly or found a better way to incorporate them into the frame of the device. Regardless of what they did, it looks good. On the backside of the Z Fold 6, we see three cameras (no changes from the Z Fold 5) and two on the Z Flip 6. Again, no changes from last year’s models.

The only thing I’m not entirely stoked on are the apparent color choices. Samsung needs to introduce some vibrancy in the lineup. I’m sure there must be research out there suggesting otherwise, but I want to see bright and flashy colors. Dark grey, light grey, and white aren’t cutting it for me anymore.

Samsung fans, what are your thoughts? Are these looking hot enough?

