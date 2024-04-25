Samsung’s next Unpacked event is sure to be a big one. The list of device’s we should see announced is lengthy, highlighted by the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7 lineup, as well as the Galaxy Ring. Because of this, all information pertaining to the event, official or not, is worth sharing.

According to multiple sources of SamMobile, Samsung has scheduled the date for Unpacked to be Wednesday, July 10. This info backs up what was reported back in February. The event’s location is reported to be Paris, France, which is fitting as that’s where this year’s Summer Olympics are set to take place. Samsung is a major sponsor of the Olympics.

Of course, this info won’t be official until Samsung confirms it. Typically, invites for Unpacked go out a month or two before the actual event. If it’s an event taking place outside of the US, invites could go out sooner, allowing for media to get their travel plans in order.

This is going to be a solid Unpacked. We’ll update when we learn more.

// SamMobile