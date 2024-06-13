There were rumblings of an FE-branded Galaxy Watch from Samsung recently. It appears that was accurate, as the company has now made the wearable official. Available starting June 24, the Galaxy Watch FE is designed to offer a premium smartwatch experience at a lower cost.

Specs include a 40mm case size, 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display with sapphire crystal glass, Exynos W920 chipset, 1.5GB RAM, 16GB storage, fitness monitoring via heart rate, ECG and IHRN tracking, 247mAh battery, 5ATM + IP68/MIL-STD-810G ratings, BioActive sensor for sleep tracking, and availability in Black, Pink Gold, and Silver.

For software, Samsung highlights most of what’s already available on its Galaxy Watch 6 lineup. There’s workout tracking, all of the health tracking you might ever want, as well as the Body Composition feature that I’m always too shamed to use myself.

There will be two connectivity options to choose from: Bluetooth and LTE. The Bluetooth model will be first available later this month at $199, with the LTE option available at all major carriers and retailers for $249 starting in October.

It’s a safe assumption we could see Samsung pair this device as a free gift with more expensive Galaxy purchases or maybe carriers could do the same for customers who sign up for 2-3 year contracts. It’s a good cherry on top sort of device at this price point.