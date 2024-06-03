I can’t imagine that many of you are still holding onto a Galaxy S10 series phone, especially since it was cut off from updates over a year ago. However, if you are – surprise! We have a new update for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e, just like we got for the Note 10 series last week.

This Galaxy S10 update is just a security patch, so Google (or Samsung) must have found something critical for older devices that needed to be fixed. It is very odd to see a phone that hasn’t seen an update in a year receive one out of no where.

Here are the new builds, Galaxy S10 owners:

Galaxy S10 : SP1A.210812.016.G973USQU9IXE1

: SP1A.210812.016.G973USQU9IXE1 Galaxy S10+ : SP1A.210812.016.G975USQU9IXE1

: SP1A.210812.016.G975USQU9IXE1 Galaxy S10e : SP1A.210812.016.G970USQU9IXE1

: SP1A.210812.016.G970USQU9IXE1 Galaxy S10 5G: SP1A.210812.016.G977UVRUBHXE1

The update should be rolling out already.

// Verizon