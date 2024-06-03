While October and the launch of the Pixel 9 approaches, it’s still not close enough for you to ignore Google’s current line-up of high-end devices, especially when they are on sale. Almost the entire Pixel line-up is discounted to their best rates of all time, including the Pixel Fold and Pixel 8 Pro. You can even save 50% on the Pixel 8a if you buy another Pixel phone.

If you shop at any of the big retailers that sell Google’s devices, you’ll currently find the Pixel Fold for a whopping $500 off. That drops its price from $1,799 to $1,299. As far as I know, this is the best price of the Fold, one that we haven’t seen since March.

For the Pixel 8 Pro, you are looking at $250 off all models. That drops you from a starting price of $999 to $749 for the 128GB model. If you want more storage, the 256GB and 512GB variants are $250 off as well.

If neither of those devices are to your liking, the regular Pixel 8 is $150 off and now starts at $549. Plus, if you buy a Pixel Fold, Pixel 8 Pro, or Pixel 8, you’ll get the Pixel 8a for 50% off, which drops it to $250.

Get to shopping.

