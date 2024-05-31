Samsung was supposed to have cutoff the Galaxy Note 10 from updates last year, following its 4th birthday and after having already been demoted to the quarterly update schedule the year prior. Up until today, the Note 10 series was indeed done and had not seen any new updates. However, to finish off the week, Verizon and Samsung are randomly pushing a recent security patch to all Note 10 devices.

The Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G are all receiving a fresh update with the May 2024 security patch. That is all that has been included, so don’t expect new features or anything. It’s still wild to see these devices with new software, though, as none have seen anything since August 2023.

The new builds are as follows and should be available right away for those still rockin’ a Note 10:

Galaxy Note 10 : SP1A.210812.016.N970USQU8HXE1

: SP1A.210812.016.N970USQU8HXE1 Galaxy Note 10+ : SP1A.210812.016.N975USQU8HXE1

: SP1A.210812.016.N975USQU8HXE1 Galaxy Note 10+ 5G: SP1A.210812.016.N976VVRU8HXE1

Go grab that update and place bets on whether or not we’ll get any future builds for one of Samsung’s last Note models.

// Verizon