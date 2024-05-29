Samsung has announced Galaxy AI for your Galaxy Watch, with the company detailing One UI 6 Watch software coming soon. First available in beta form starting in June, there’s a decent list of AI-powered features that Samsung has in store.

You can view a Samsung-provided overview below, but highlights include an Energy Score, which provides a daily condition using data points from your sleep, activity and heart rate, new Sleep Indicators in your Sleep Score (essentially more sleep insight), as well as a Race feature that will help you stay motivated and “track current past progress when running or cycling.”

What’s New in One UI 6 Watch

Energy Score: Allows a better understanding of users’ daily condition through a combined analysis of personal health metrics like sleep, activity, and heart rate.

Wellness Tips: Helps users reach personal health goals through motivational tips, insights, and guidance for custom goals.

New Sleep Indicators in Sleep Score : Offers a more details and precise analysis of users’ sleep quality with insight on movement during sleep, sleep latency, heart rate, and respiratory rate during sleep to help build better habits.

New Aerobic Threshold/Anaerobic Threshold Heart Rate Zone Metrics in Personalized Health Rate Zone : Supports efficient running and analyzes performance.

Workout Routine: Combines exercises for a more personalized workout.

Race: Helps users stay motivated and track current and past progress when running or cycling.



Considering the beta will be available next month for the Galaxy Watch 4 lineup through the latest Galaxy Watch 6 lineup, we assume these AI-powered goodies will be available to the same devices when publicly rolled out later in the year.

Samsung says, “This is only a small taste of what Samsung has in store for users.”

When the beta is live, you’ll find signups via the Samsung Members app, as per usual. We’ll notify you as soon as we see it available.

// Samsung