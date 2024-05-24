Renders of the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra have hit the web and heads are spinning. We had heard reports that Samsung could be going with a rectangular display on an upcoming Galaxy Watch, but I don’t think anyone expected this.

To be clear, what we see in these renders is indeed a fully circular display that is detailed to offer a rotating bezel, but it’s placed inside of a squircle frame. On the right side of the body we see three massive buttons, with the left sporting very large speaker grilles. Another design element we can’t not see is the integrated bands, with Samsung possibly moving away from a standard spring bar design.

According to the source of these renders, the display size measures in at around 1.5-inches, same as the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

On the backside, we see the device’s sensor array, with reports indicating that the watch will keep last year’s temperature sensor. Other reported specs include an updated chipset, 50% faster charging, as well as possible blood sugar monitoring.

Kellen didn’t quite know what to make of this design at first, but it struck me positively almost immediately. It looks different, which in my book, is a good thing for Samsung. Too long has the Galaxy Watch lineup needed a makeover, and even if this squircle is reserved solely for the Ultra model, that’s good enough for me. I can’t wait to try this thing. I hope it’s not overly bulky.

What’s your hot take on these Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra renders? Expect unveiling in July.

// smartprix