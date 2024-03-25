It was only earlier this month when we first heard that Samsung may offer a third model of the Galaxy Watch 7 in 2024. That rumor is now reported to be confirmed via another source, with additional information in tow this time around.

Courtesy of the fine folk at SamMobile, they claim Samsung is indeed providing three models of the Galaxy Watch 7, though, the naming scheme isn’t yet confirmed. We assumed it would be Watch 7, Watch 7 Classic, and Watch 7 Pro, but that’s apparently not set in stone.

What is known are the model numbers, ranging from SM-L300 for what’s reported to be the smallest (and possibly least expensive) model, while the biggest and baddest unit has model number SM-L705. A “5” at the end of the model number is said to denote cellular connectivity.

A very nice tidbit to go along with this new info is the addition of doubled storage on these watches. It’s reported that Samsung will include 32GB of onboard storage for the Galaxy Watch 7, which is a hefty upgrade over the 16GB found on the Watch 6. That means more room for offline music storage, maps, and all those goodies.

We can expect Samsung to make these smartwatches official a little later this year. In the meantime, you can probably find a really good deal on the Galaxy Watch 6 (Classic currently as low as $80) as Samsung looks to make room on the shelves.

