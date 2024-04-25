Google I/O 2024 is scheduled for a May 14 start, so to get us all ready, Google has posted the schedule of events. If you are a developer or just an Android/Google ecosystem nerd, you might want to pay attention.

My understanding of I/O 2024 is that Google is going to show two live keynotes (Google Keynote and Developer Keynote) on May 14 for all to see. These are the big keynotes where we often hear about new OS versions and their headline features from the biggest names at Google. There are years where we get hardware announcements and teases too, so these day 1 keynotes will be worth tuning into.

Outside of those two live keynotes, Google is planning for two days worth of other keynotes, sessions, and technical chats, which they plan to release in video form to all on May 16. When looking through the schedule today, you can see that the two big keynotes have times listed next to them, while the rest are simply listed as having “Video available after live event.”

We’ll do our best to report on news as it flows out of I/O and there are some specific sessions we’ll all want to pay attention to. Here’s a few that Google is teasing us with for now:

What’s new in Android : For this session, Google says they’ll share the “latest in Android development covering generative AI, Android 15, form factors, Jetpack, Compose, tooling, performance, and more.” In past years, this event can be quite technical and more developer-focused, but it often tells us more about the new version of Android. I/O should give us another Android 15 Beta and this session could tell us more about any related announcements out of the big keynote.

: For this session, Google says they’ll share the “latest in Android development covering generative AI, Android 15, form factors, Jetpack, Compose, tooling, performance, and more.” In past years, this event can be quite technical and more developer-focused, but it often tells us more about the new version of Android. I/O should give us another Android 15 Beta and this session could tell us more about any related announcements out of the big keynote. Wear OS 5 : Google has now confirmed that Wear OS 5 will arrive at Google I/O, saying in “Building for the future of Wear OS” technical session’s description that “we’ll discover the new features of Wear OS 5” and that Wear OS 5 “includes advances in the Watch Face Format, and how to design and build for the increasing range of device sizes.”

: Google has now confirmed that Wear OS 5 will arrive at Google I/O, saying in “Building for the future of Wear OS” technical session’s description that “we’ll discover the new features of Wear OS 5” and that Wear OS 5 “includes advances in the Watch Face Format, and how to design and build for the increasing range of device sizes.” New Android TV OS release : Google is going to show off the “next Android TV OS platform update” at a technical session. The session will talk through building apps for TVs, but we also hope they show big improvements to their other TV platform.

: Google is going to show off the “next Android TV OS platform update” at a technical session. The session will talk through building apps for TVs, but we also hope they show big improvements to their other TV platform. Google TV enhancements : In the session above, Google also plans to show off “new user experience enhancements” for Google TV. Any chance they also show a new Google TV device at this time?

: In the session above, Google also plans to show off “new user experience enhancements” for Google TV. Any chance they also show a new Google TV device at this time? Google Wallet features: There is an entire session dedicated to Google Pay and Wallet. For Wallet, Google says they are ”

expanding its capabilities in the world of payments and digital valuables.” They also plan to talk about new partnerships that’ll reduce fraud and expand payment options.

And those are the big sessions we noticed so far. Nothing in these is surprising, but it’ll give us all areas to focus on as we cross fingers for big surprises.

The rest of the I/O schedule can be found here.