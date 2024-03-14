Google I/O 2024 Set for May 14

Google I/O 2024 has a date and that is May 14. Developers who love Google products, mark those calendars, so that you can tune in online and take in a day of announcements and technical talks. It’s free again.

For 2024, Google is once again only hosting a small live audience while broadcasting the entire show to everyone else online. There will be live-streamed keynotes, technical content, and learning material, most of which should be available on demand.

Want to register for Google I/O to be able to keep up with all of the news? You can register right now at the I/O 2024 site.

OK, developer stuff out of the way, what else could we see at I/O? Well, a Pixel 8a is essentially a lock. There have been too many leaks in recent weeks for Google to not be close to launching their new A-series phone. Even Google acknowledged that it’s coming.

I think the only big question is whether or not we’ll see a Pixel Fold 2. Remember, Google showed the original Fold at I/O in 2023, opening up pre-orders immediately for their first $1,800 foldable before shipping them in June. The leaks for the Fold 2 just aren’t here in the volume we’d expect if the device really was coming. Hey, I could also be wrong.

Mark those calendars – May 14 is I/O 2024.