It has been only 3 days since we shared news of Android 15 Beta 1.1’s arrival and we’re already back to tell you about yet another update. Google just released Android 15 Beta 1.2 as another small update that aims to fix a handful of bugs, all of which must be a big enough deal to warrant an update this fast.

Android 15 Beta 1.2 Build Info: The new build to be on the lookout for is AP31.240322.027 and it is available to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. Google has already posted factory image and OTA files if you feel like flashing those right away. You could also wait for it to arrive over-the-air to your phone, which could happen at any moment.

Release date: April 25, 2024

Build: AP31.240322.027

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: April 2024

Google Play services: 24.13.13

Download links: Factory Image | OTA

Android 15 Beta 1.2 Bug Fixes: As far as bug fixes go this time around, Google fixed a freezing issue with apps that then said “Application Not Responding,” a system bug that was causing excessive battery drain, and then addressed fingerprint setup crashes, a back gesture issue, and screen flickering obnoxiousness.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused apps to freeze and display an “Application Not Responding” message. (Issue #328865524)

Fixed a system performance issue that caused excessive battery drain in some cases. (Issue #335718464, Issue #335188185)

Fixed an issue that caused the system Settings app to crash when trying to add a fingerprint. (Issue #334035378, Issue #335481930)

Fixed an issue that prevented the system back gesture from working in some cases. (Issue #331303569, Issue #334738577)

Fixed an issue that could cause the screen to flicker repeatedly. (Issue #325555461)

For those on Android 15 Beta builds, again, you can manually flash these updates or sit back and wait for them to arrive over-the-air.

// Google