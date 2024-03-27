Until a report published this week, we have assumed business as usual from Google in 2024, with the company planning two traditional smartphones in the second half of the year. We expected the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. However, a new report has instantly blown our minds and says we can expect three phones in the Pixel 9 lineup.

According to 91mobiles via @Onleaks, Google is preparing a new Pixel 9 Pro XL model. This new model will launch alongside the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro we’ve been expecting. No specs or images have been provided yet, but because we have seen the Pixel 9 Pro via renders and believe we know its rough measurements because of said renders, we expect the 9 Pro XL to be larger than 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm.

This bombshell information was provided in a post that showed off new renders for the upcoming Pixel 9. You can see two of the renders above, but if we’re being serious, we have to talk more about the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL.

The addition of an XL model will be welcomed, as it’s similar to what Apple does with its lineup of iPhones. For those who want all of the great camera hardware and best specs, but want it all in a smaller package, they can opt for the Pixel 9 Pro. For those who want something a little larger, with a bigger display and battery, they can have the Pixel 9 Pro XL. This added option for consumers seems to work just fine for Apple, so it should be a safe bet for Google, too.

Both Kellen and I have long felt this way about phones. We want all of the goodies, but we don’t want a Hummer in our pocket. We hope to learn more about Pixel 9 Pro XL in the coming months.

Will you be team or Pro or team Pro XL?

// 91mobiles