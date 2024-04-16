Considering how long this seemed to take, we didn’t think this day was ever coming. After a good amount of waiting, Google Drive on the web is now available with dark mode, and yup, it’s super hot.

Google showcases dark mode for Drive in all of its glory down below. Now I turn my attention to dark mode for Google Voice on desktop.

To enable Dark Mode for Drive on the web, go to Settings > Appearance > Dark.

Google says rollout is taking place immediately. I can confirm, I just checked my Drive and dark mode was present (photoed above in the header image). Have at it!

