T-Mobile customers, today is the day to claim that free oversized T-Mobile-branded tote bag. Perfect for your next beach trip, this magenta-colored bag is going to make you the life of the party. Or at the very least, people will appreciate its uniqueness.

To claim this week’s gift, you’ll need to open the T Life app, save the offer to My Stuff, and then quickly head to a T-Mobile store near you. There’s surely to be a limited number of these bags, and when you’re ready to claim, you’ll have just 5 minutes after hitting the redeem button to get your bag. So again, make sure you’re actually at the T-Mobile store and ready to take the bag.

Best of luck to everyone attempting to get one of these gorgeous bags.