Android and Pixel fans seem anxious to learn more about the sequel to the Pixel Fold. Google launched its first foldable in mid-2023, so now is about the time when information pertaining to a Pixel Fold 2 would begin to circulate. While this is the case, if you were hoping to learn that Google’s next foldable is only a few months away, you might be disappointed.

According to a source of Android Authority, as well as a mix of speculation based on the source’s information, Google may intend to release Pixel Fold 2 much later in the calendar year, launching it alongside the Pixel 9 lineup. The reasoning is actually a positive, though. The anonymous source claims Google is currently testing the Tensor G4 inside the Pixel Fold 2, skipping the Tensor G3, which currently powers the Pixel 8 lineup. On top of that, Google will include 16GB of RAM on the foldable, which would be the most RAM a Google device has ever shipped with.

From the consumer standpoint, this is great news. If Google has the patience to use the Tensor G4 in the Pixel Fold 2, it essentially future proofs the device a bit better versus launching it around this year’s upcoming Google I/O with the now aging Tensor G3. Coupling it with 16GB is essentially a bonus, allowing it be a true multitasking productivity and AI monster device.

With 2024 now well under way, you can rest assured we’ll be learning much more about the Pixel Fold 2. Now’s a good time to share your hopes and dreams for the device. If one of your dreams is that Droid Life reviews the phone, I would lean towards that definitely happening.

// Android Authority