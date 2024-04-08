Google’s Pixel 8a Leaks and the Bezels Need to be Seen

With Google I/O 2024 about a month away, it’s only right that the leaks begin to pickup for the company’s next phone, the Pixel 8a. After seeing renders for it back in October, learning about all of the different variants a month ago, and then having specs outed a few weeks back, we’re now getting a look at what appears to be a real, retail device.

The device was posted to Twitter without remark, but we know what this is. It’s the supposed Pixel 8a in a matte black or Obsidian finish. We can see the familiar Pixel design that Google adopted with the Pixel 6 series, as well as the front of the device. We’re hoping this is just an odd angle, because wow, those are some bezels.

Bezels aside, the Pixel 8a might be another winner from Google in the A-series line. We could see up-to 256GB storage for the first time, as well as a 120Hz display and the newest Google Tensor chip. Those are three solid upgrades that could lead to a price hike.

The rest of the device might not change much from last year’s Pixel 7a. Since that device was quite good, that’s not an issue, but with the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro potentially seeing massive makeovers, the Pixel 8a could feel dated in only a few months time.

You holding off on an upgrade until the Pixel 8a gets here?