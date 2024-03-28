Samsung is shipping out the March security patch and Samsung Health update to owners of the Galaxy Watch 4 lineup and Galaxy Watch 5 lineup.

The changelog for each device states that this software update addresses previous issues with Samsung health accuracy. Beyond that, each device will now also be able to display select fitness data onto 2024 Samsung Smart TVs via Samsung Health. If you’ll recall, this same thing recently went out to the Galaxy Watch 6 lineup.

Updated Build Numbers

Galaxy Watch 4 : R865USQU1HXB7 (40mm) R875USQU1HXB7 (44mm)

: Watch 4 Classic : R885USQU1HXB7 (42mm) R895USQU1HXB7 (46mm)

: Watch 5 : R905USQU1BXB7 (40mm) R915USQU1BXB7 (44mm)

: Watch 5 Pro : R925USQU1BXB7

Download and install that update, friends.

