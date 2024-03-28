Earlier this month, Pixel 8 owners were left disappointed when learning that Google would not release Gemini Nano for the device, due to a supposed “hardware limitation.” Somehow, that hardware limitation has been resolved, with Google announcing today that the AI-powered feature(s) will be made available on Pixel 8 devices in a Developer Preview that will release in the next Pixel Feature Drop.

Should that Developer Preview go smoothly, Google says that Gemini Nano will power two expanded features on the Pixel 8 — Summarize in Recorder and Magic Compose in Messages.

Circle to Search: On top of this fantastic news, Google also detailed today that it is expanding Circle to Search to additional Pixel devices. The feature will be available on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 7a in the next few days. The company says the process is all automatic, so users don’t need to do anything.

Even More Devices: Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet owners feeling left out won’t need to wait much longer either. Google says that owners of those devices will have Circle to Search in a few more weeks. That’s not too bad.

Pixel 8 owners, we aren’t sure exactly when the next Feature Drop will be, but it’s possible you have at least two more months to go (they’re typically quarterly). The last Feature Drop we had was earlier this month, but Google’s schedule hasn’t been set in stone lately.

// Google