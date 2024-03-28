For all you deal hounds, Google has lowered the price of the Pixel 7a at essentially all US retailers, down to a completely reasonable $374. We’ve seen this price a few times before. Back in October of 2023 we called it a no-brainer deal.

Now in late Mach of 2024, there’s something to consider, that being the upcoming Pixel 8a. What we can already tell you is that the Pixel 8a will likely not cost $374 (it’ll probably be more), so if saving money is your goal and you don’t mind rocking last year’s model, then the Pixel 7a is still a good buy.

Pixel 7a has a good camera system, nice display, and hardware that goes along nicely with the rest of Google’s hardware lineup. I would recommend reading our full Pixel 7a review.

Naturally, should you have a trade-in, your price could even be lower. Don’t forget to check. Have at it.