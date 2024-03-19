Samsung is sending out the latest security patch to its newest Wear OS smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. As a bonus, there’s a new Samsung Health feature tucked inside, too.

Once these watches are updated, users with a supported Samsung television set (new Samsung Smart TVs from 2024) can display their exercise data directly on the TV from their smartwatch. This can be helpful if you’re watching a workout video and exercising along with it.

Updated Software Builds

Galaxy Watch 6 : R935USQU1AXB7 (40mm), R945USQU1AXB7 (44mm)

: R935USQU1AXB7 (40mm), R945USQU1AXB7 (44mm) Watch 6 Classic: R955USQU1AXB7 (43mm), R965USQU1AXB7 (47mm)

Go snag that update, Watch 6 owners.

// Verizon