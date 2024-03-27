The big news this week is now the Pixel 9 Pro XL. It was recently reported that we can expect potentially three different Pixel 9 models (sizes) this fall — Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

We have yet to learn important details about the Pro XL, such as its size, but thanks to reported measurements for both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, we can start guessing as to what Google might deliver. For instance, the Pixel 9 is reported to come in at 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm, with the Pixel 9 Pro measuring 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm. To help you picture this, the Pixel 8 Pro measures in at 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 — very close in size to the Pixel 9 Pro’s reported dimensions.

The idea behind an XL should excite Google fans. Typically, the XL will feature a larger body, allowing for a bigger display and bigger battery. It could also provide more room for Google to add different camera hardware, but again, we have yet to see any information about what the Pixel 9 Pro XL will offer and how it will be different from the other two.

We know it’s early, but if you had to pick one today, which one are you leaning towards?

