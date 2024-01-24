Yesterday, the Android world was treated to early renders of the Pixel 9 Pro. Everyone had an opinion on them, both positive and negative, but now we’re getting what could be our first look at the smaller Pixel 9 device.

The phone matches what we saw from the Pixel 9 Pro renders almost exactly, even when it comes to how many cameras are on the phone’s backside. That’s right, if these renders prove accurate then Google is developing a smaller Pixel device with three rear cameras. That would be a first and is typically one of the differentiators between the Pro and non-Pro models. According to the report that accompanied the renders, it would be a new telephoto lens.

Size wise, the display is reported to be 6.1-inches and flat. Early impressions liken the design to Apple’s iPhone, but beyond the flat aspect, the large camera housing on the backside is very Google Pixel. Reported dimensions are listed at 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm (12.0mm including the camera bump).

One thing also spotted on the smaller Pixel 9 that we saw on the Pixel 9 Pro earlier this week is the temperature sensor on the backside below the flash. Looks like it may also be on the smaller Pixel 9 model, even though we’re still wondering if people are even using it?

// 91mobiles